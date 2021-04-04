Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 4,413 Shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EUDV stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $58.25.

