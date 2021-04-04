Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 44,815 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 186.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE:PDM opened at $17.80 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.