Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

