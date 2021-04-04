Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 33,226 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 133,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

FDLO opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $44.29.

