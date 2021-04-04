Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 52,846 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,048 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,759,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.