Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 416.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.02% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOTI opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

