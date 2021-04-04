Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vericel worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5,320,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

