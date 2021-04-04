Jane Street Group LLC Sells 12,863 Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.93% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QINT. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,273,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QINT opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.