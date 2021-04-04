Jane Street Group LLC Sells 37,883 Shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,883 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.69% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOEX. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 57,079 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Gold Explorers ETF stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

