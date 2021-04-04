Jane Street Group LLC Sells 56,749 Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,749 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares in the last quarter.

GYLD opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

