Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000.

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DSACU stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.