Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $513,000.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PTICU opened at $10.02 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU).

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.