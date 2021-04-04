Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 20,928 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $24.43 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $253,939.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

