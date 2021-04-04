Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 23,146 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,118,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.07.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

