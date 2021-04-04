Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 14,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 580,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.20 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

