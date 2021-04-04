Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after buying an additional 547,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,050,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,351,000 after buying an additional 390,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 75,088 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

