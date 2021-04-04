Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huntsman as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 11.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 69,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,802,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 81,159 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,496,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

NYSE HUN opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.