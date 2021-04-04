Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 142.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 782,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Black Knight stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

