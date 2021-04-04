Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $204.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $209.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

In other news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

