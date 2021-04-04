Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,889 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Graco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Graco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 83,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $976,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $72.90 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.