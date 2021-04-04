Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,612 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

