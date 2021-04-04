Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 652,398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

