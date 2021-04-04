Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $636.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $632.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.80. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $434.53 and a twelve month high of $663.56.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

