Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.94. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.