Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 480.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $112.40.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

