Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE:ATR opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $93.36 and a one year high of $145.90. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

