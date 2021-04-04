Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.89% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,642 shares of company stock worth $1,835,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KALV opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $667.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. On average, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

