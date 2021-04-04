Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raymond James by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $126.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

