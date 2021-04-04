Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.15 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

LHCG stock opened at $192.65 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.26 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

