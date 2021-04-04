Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.20 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of EQT worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.