Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after buying an additional 80,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,319 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMN opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

