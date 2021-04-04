Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $25.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

