Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 162.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of American Well worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,599,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at $190,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Well by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth $85,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,169,346 shares of company stock worth $57,074,369.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMWL. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

