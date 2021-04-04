Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $3.52 Million in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Grubhub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRUB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grubhub by 17.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grubhub by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

Grubhub stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Grubhub’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $75,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $261,310.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,638 shares of company stock valued at $790,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

