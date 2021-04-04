Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 354.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,795,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

IEX stock opened at $212.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.26. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

