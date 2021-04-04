Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,040 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794,426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,364.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 3,476,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 3,021,376 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $12,229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,430,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.27 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

