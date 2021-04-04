Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,047,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,836,000 after buying an additional 381,910 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $8,279,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 279,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.