Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,454,331 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454,331 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.30% of NexGen Energy worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 426,243 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 219,655 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 75,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,751 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.15. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

