Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,057,000 after purchasing an additional 68,971 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.72.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

