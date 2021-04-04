Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,734 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of LYV opened at $88.07 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

