Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,508 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPB opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

