Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after buying an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

