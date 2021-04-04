JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on JELD. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $23,573,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. 273,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

