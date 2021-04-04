Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Critical Review

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jianpu Technology and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A EverQuote 1 0 6 0 2.71

EverQuote has a consensus price target of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 49.09%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and EverQuote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $234.18 million 0.23 -$52.31 million ($2.48) -1.04 EverQuote $248.81 million 4.41 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -137.57

EverQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jianpu Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21%

Volatility & Risk

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EverQuote beats Jianpu Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

