Jobchain Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $469,142.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00052291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00683610 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

JOB is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,707,748,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

