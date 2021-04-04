Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,901 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

