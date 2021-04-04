Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $319,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,076. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $127.22 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average is $154.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

