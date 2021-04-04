Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,411 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,657,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.83 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $127.22 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.02. The company has a market capitalization of $428.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.