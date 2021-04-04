Joint Ventures (JOINT) Hits Market Cap of $43,945.19

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $43,945.19 and approximately $5,491.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00053629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.28 or 0.00686062 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027675 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

