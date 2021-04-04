JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,297,113 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.51% of Stericycle worth $95,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Stericycle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stericycle by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stericycle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $68.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

